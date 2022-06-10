Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of TECK opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

