Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.17

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 312667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

