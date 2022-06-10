TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.29

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.29 and traded as high as C$31.82. TELUS shares last traded at C$31.25, with a volume of 5,724,531 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.92.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.30.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 103.22%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

