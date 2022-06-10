Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE TEI opened at $5.92 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

