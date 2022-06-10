Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

