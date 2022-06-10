Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $97.45

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.45 and last traded at $97.92, with a volume of 27769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradyne by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,543,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 758,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 114,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

