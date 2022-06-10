Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on TX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:TX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,712. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

