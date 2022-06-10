Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,763.77

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,763.77 and last traded at $1,739.92, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,746.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,451.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,290.60.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.