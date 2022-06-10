TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $116.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.99.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. TFI International has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

