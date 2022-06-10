The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $28.69 Average PT from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
AES traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 4,560,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,035. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AES (Get Rating)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
