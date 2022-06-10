The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $28.69 Average PT from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

AES traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 4,560,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,035. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

