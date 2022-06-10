The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.73 on Friday, reaching $127.00. 7,634,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,463. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $252.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

