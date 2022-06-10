The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Announces GBX 5.15 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,004.38 ($12.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £433.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 929.14 ($11.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,140 ($14.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.32.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider James Sharp bought 71 shares of The Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £730.59 ($915.53).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.