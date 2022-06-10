The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $77,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

SCHW stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

