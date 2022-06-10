The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading 3.2% Higher

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.67 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.21). 422,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 110,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.17).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.22. The firm has a market cap of £102.62 million and a P/E ratio of -34.79.

In other news, insider Richard Prickett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($50,751.88). Also, insider Toby Smith bought 60,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £56,400 ($70,676.69).

The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

