The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

TCS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 7,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

