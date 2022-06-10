The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.44.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $62.48 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.