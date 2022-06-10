The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.44.
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $62.48 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.