The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $99.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $102.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $2,363,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

