The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price to $188.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised Mirati Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.00.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

