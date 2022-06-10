The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.95.

Shares of HD opened at $299.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.77. The stock has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.