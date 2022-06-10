The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 17,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Home Depot by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.95.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.