The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

