The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,310 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $32,716,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 702,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,647 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.19.

PG stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

