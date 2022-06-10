The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a market cap of $339.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

