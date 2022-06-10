The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Debbie L. Cowan Sells 36,228 Shares

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

