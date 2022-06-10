Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III Buys 3,500 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE THR opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.