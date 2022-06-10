Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Shares of THR stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

