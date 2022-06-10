ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

