Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE THO opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

