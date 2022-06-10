Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 2.4%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. 3,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 436,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,101,472 shares in the company, valued at $52,158,535.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

