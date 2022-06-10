Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 487,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,924. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 76.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 365.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.