Timothy E. Stuart Sells 15,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE RSG opened at $128.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

