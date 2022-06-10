Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 96,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,339. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

