TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.68% of TowneBank worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.22 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.38%. Analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

