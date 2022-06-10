Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $241.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.30. 977,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,427. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.59.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

