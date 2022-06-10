Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

