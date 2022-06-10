Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.09). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

RIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 14,100,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,526,301. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

