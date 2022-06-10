Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.3217 dividend. This represents a yield of 29.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,600.00.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

