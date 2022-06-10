Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.00

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.73. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 178,946 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $229.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Trecora Resources ( NYSE:TREC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $25,995,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Trecora Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 584,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Trecora Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 81,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

