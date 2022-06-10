Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$53.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

TSE:TSU traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.10. 93,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.12 and a 1-year high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

