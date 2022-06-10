True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 51,684 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $497.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

