Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.21

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 10629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $266,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,813,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,917. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

