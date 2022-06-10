Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.11.

TPTX opened at $74.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

