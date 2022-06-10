Twinci Achieves Market Cap of $16,455.68 (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Twinci has a market cap of $16,455.68 and approximately $47,638.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Twinci has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00326669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00440618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

