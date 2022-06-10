UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €723.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €723.00 ($777.42) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($806.45) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($839.78) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €830.00 ($892.47) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EPA MC opened at €587.60 ($631.83) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($280.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €605.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €654.92.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

