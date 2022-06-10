UBS Group Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $407.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $441.00 to $407.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $420.56.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $336.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.79. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

