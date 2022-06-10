UBS Group Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $59.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP lifted its stake in GitLab by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,018 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

