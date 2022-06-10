Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $468.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.36.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $414.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $10,155,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $5,223,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

