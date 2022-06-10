UNC Management Company Inc. Invests $501,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. 1Life Healthcare accounts for 0.4% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 59,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,912. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

