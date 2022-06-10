UNC Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Confluent makes up 2.7% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 146.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $5,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and have sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,332. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.37.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.