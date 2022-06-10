Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.86

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.86 and traded as high as C$29.44. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$28.99, with a volume of 193,185 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.81.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.90.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.